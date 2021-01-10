Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $145.56 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.