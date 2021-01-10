Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,263 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of Crane worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Crane by 19.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE CR opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

