Wells Fargo & Company Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $272.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.17.

Shares of ARGX opened at $289.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $312.06.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in argenx by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

