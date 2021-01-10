Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 510,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 341,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 943,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Western Copper and Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

