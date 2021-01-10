Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Receives C$4.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

TSE WCP opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.60.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.