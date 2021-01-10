Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.97 million, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

