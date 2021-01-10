Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.