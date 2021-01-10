Worldcore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Worldcore token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $145,087.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcore has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Worldcore is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu.

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

