WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $3,319.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.