Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $221.08 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $38,721.13 or 0.99723536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $221.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

