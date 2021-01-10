XMax Price Reaches $0.0002 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, FCoin, CryptoBridge and DDEX. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,198,383 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, ABCC, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, FCoin, Coinrail, Graviex, Hotbit and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

