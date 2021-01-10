XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 153.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in XPO Logistics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 165,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

