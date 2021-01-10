Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$21.15 million and a PE ratio of -43.33.

About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.