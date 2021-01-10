Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 21,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

