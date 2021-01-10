Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54. 29,310,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 22,062,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

