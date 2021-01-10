Ycash Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $32,765.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00219932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,688,244 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

