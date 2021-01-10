YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $44,998,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 138.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.