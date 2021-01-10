Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $88.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.12 million. Yext reported sales of $81.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $351.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $352.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.98 million, with estimates ranging from $403.33 million to $422.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,116. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $43,025.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,713.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,357,137 shares in the company, valued at $64,222,030.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,442 shares of company stock worth $3,781,480. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

