YGGDRASH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,295.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $631,946.74 and $12,295.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

