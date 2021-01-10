Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.53 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.17. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $34.20.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.