Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $867.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $873.95 million and the lowest is $859.25 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Maximus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Maximus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 364,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 58.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at $932,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 168.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.