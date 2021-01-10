Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

MOTS remained flat at $$1.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 410,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.