Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

MOTS remained flat at $$1.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 410,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

