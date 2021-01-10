Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.15 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RESN. ValuEngine raised Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,801,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,156. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.88.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.