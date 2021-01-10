Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.