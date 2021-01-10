Zacks: Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post sales of $269.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.74 million to $270.00 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $243.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.83. 461,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,642. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.