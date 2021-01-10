Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $249.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.80 million and the lowest is $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $973.28 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 503,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

