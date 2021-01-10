Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,919. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

