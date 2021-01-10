Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,039,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.66.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.