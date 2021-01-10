Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Walmart posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

