Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Hold

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

ZNH opened at $28.82 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.66.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

