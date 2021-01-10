Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

