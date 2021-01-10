Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPR. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

