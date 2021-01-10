Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

LRLCY stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.