Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Hold

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.17 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 396.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

