Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.