Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

