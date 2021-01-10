Zacks Investment Research Lowers ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.33.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,582 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

