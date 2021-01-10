Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $35.75 on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

