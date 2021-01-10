Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $558,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

