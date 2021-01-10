Zacks Investment Research Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

