Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE:VIST opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

