Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to “Buy”

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EB. BidaskClub cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EB stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Eventbrite by 110.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

