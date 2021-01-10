Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.