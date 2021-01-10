Zealium (NZL) Market Cap Reaches $18,283.30

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,283.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006449 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,475 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,475 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.