ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0588 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $814,225.86 and approximately $2,539.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

