ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits Market Capitalization of $607,829.95

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $607,829.95 and approximately $20,170.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

