Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $6,073,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 81.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

