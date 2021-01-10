Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $171.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.63.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $212.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.