Zuflo Coin Hits Market Cap of $90,301.30 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $90,301.30 and $52,977.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Token Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

