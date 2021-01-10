Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

ZUO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 1,661,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,228 shares of company stock worth $1,340,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zuora by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

